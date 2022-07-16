Spencer Strider has been bringing the heat in recent weeks

Former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider has been locked in on the mound and it has led to a few franchise firsts.

ATLANTA — According to VegasInsider.com, Spencer Strider is currently the favorite to win National League Rookie of the Year as the All-Star Break is just days away.

His Atlanta teammate, outfielder Michael Harris, is also a leading contender for that award.

Strider is set to start Sunday in the final game before the All-Star break. He currently has a 4-2 record with 110 strikeouts to 28 walks and a 2.56 ERA.

On July 7, Strider had a career night against St. Louis as he became the first pitcher in Atlanta franchise history to record each of his first nine outs via strikeout.