'The Battery looks like it’s been battered' | Braves fan helps clean up trash after World Series game

He arrived early enough to watch first pitch at 8:15 p.m. By 4:45 a.m., he was still around helping to pick up trash.

ATLANTA — It was a long night for Braves fans.

The crowd of the night turned into a mess in the morning. Trash littered The Battery.

After the stadium cleared out and The Battery closed up, one lone fan stuck around to show his love for the home team in a different way.

“I was thinking to myself The Battery looks like it’s been battered. I guess there were so many people here, they couldn’t get to a trash can, so they just left everything on the ground, and I just felt some kind of way about it,” said Khash Janpour.

Janpour came to The Battery for the same reason as everybody else – to watch the game.

First pitch was at 8:15 p.m. Sunday night. At 4:45 a.m. Monday, long after the game ended and the shops and restaurants closed, Janpour was still around helping pick up trash.

“There was only like four or five people here that were actually cleaning that I saw, and I was like they are definitely going to be overwhelmed,” he said. “I asked him, ‘Hey, bud. Looks like y’all got a lot of work to do.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s going to be rough.’ I was like, ‘Let me help you out.’ He’s like, ‘No, you don’t have to do that.’ I said it would be my pleasure. Have another broom? He’s like ‘Seriously?’ I was like, ‘Definitely.’”

So, Janpour grabbed some gloves and got to work cleaning up what he considers his second home.

“I’m over here scraping gum off the ground with my fingers. I was like this can’t stay like this,” he said.

Janpour, 43, has been a Braves fan since he was six. He poured out his love for the team by picking up trash and getting The Battery ready as Braves fans hope for another big night.

“I really believe Game 6, taco Tuesday, we’re going to party in Atlanta. I really believe it,” he said.