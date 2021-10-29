Atlanta parents welcome 'tiniest Braves fan'

An Atlanta couple says their daughter might be the tiniest fan cheering on the Braves this postseason.

ATLANTA — Newborn Emerson Lou Sweeney is barely the size of a box of Cracker Jack -- but she's already the Atlanta Braves' biggest fan.

Britnie Sweeney went into labor several weeks early while enjoying a postseason game at Truist Park with her husband. After nearly two days of intense pain, she gave birth to little Emmy Lou via C-section. Emmy Lou weighed almost exactly two pounds.

Now, Britnie and her husband Jeremy are settling into a difficult stint in the NICU as they watch Emmy Lou grow stronger. While their time spent there has been stressful, Jeremy says watching the Braves game is helping ease that stress -- and, helping him bond with Emmy Lou.

"I was watching the game, and kind of giving her the commentary as we went," Jeremy laughed. "You could tell she was very interested in it and it was really important to her and she was so excited about it, and the score. At least, that's what I like to tell myself! And she was moving around a lot -- she was either really happy or really mad that I was talking to her at 10 o'clock at night!"

Jeremy has been a lifelong Braves fan, sharing games with his siblings and their father. He says it's been amazing to share those memories with Emmy Lou, even if she is a bit small to wear her own Braves jersey right now.