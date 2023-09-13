Hear what Braves players had to say during NL East champagne celebration

For the Atlanta Braves, a sixth straight champagne party just never gets old.

PHILADELPHIA — Champagne celebrations never get old in the MLB. For the Atlanta Braves, they got to enjoy their sixth straight after once again winning the NL East on Wednesday.

The message from the players was fairly consistent during the celebration, they wanted to soak in the moment as much as possible while also stating they believe the best still lies ahead of them during their incredible 2023 season.

Whether it was Michael Harris stealing the spotlight by dancing, AJ Minter wearing his signature cowboy hat and carrying a Braves title belt around his shoulder, or Ozzie Albies getting sprayed in the face with champagne during the middle of an interview, there were plenty of highlights from the celebration.

You can listen to what each Braves player said about the division championship and their postseason expectations, as well as watching a full replay of the champagne celebration below.

Ozzie Albies

Austin Riley

Matt Olson

AJ Minter

Michael Harris II

Travis d'Arnaud

Sean Murphy

Spencer Strider