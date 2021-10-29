ATLANTA — Georgia's-own will be singing the National Anthem ahead of Game 3 of the World Series Friday at Truist Park in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Braves announced Zac Brown, of the Zac Brown Band, will perform the Star-Spangled Banner.
The Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning country rock band that was formed in the early 2000s. They have released seven studio albums as a band.
The 43-year-old singer-songwriter grew up in Cumming, Georgia, before moving to Dahlonega. He now reportedly lives in Atlanta.
The Braves will take on the Houston Astros at 8:09 p.m. at Truist Park in Atlanta. The series is tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series.
This won't be the team's first time on the field. The band held a concert at Suntrust Park before the stadium was renamed Truist Park.