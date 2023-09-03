Fightin' words: MMA league returns to Atlanta

The fast-growing Professional Fighters League will begin second half of its season at Overtime Elite Arena in Midtown.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Professional Fighters League left its mark on Atlanta in 2022, now the fast-growing MMA league is back for more.

The PFL uses a "season" format that culminates in championship tournaments. The winner in each of the six weight classes takes home a $1 million prize.

The mixed martial arts league made its Atlanta debut in 2022 at Overtime Elite Arena at Atlantic Station. This year, OTE Arena will host the final three events of the regular season on June 8, June 16, and June 23 as fighters look to punch their tickets to the 2023 PFL Playoffs.

The first of three consecutive PFL Regular Season events, PFL 4, on June 8 will feature Featherweight and Light Heavyweight action, headlined by 2022 PFL World Champions Brendan Loughnane and Rob Wilkinson.

PFL 5 will take place on Friday, June 16 and will see action in the Heavyweight and Women’s Featherweight divisions. On Friday, June 23, PFL 6 marks the return of the Lightweight and Welterweight divisions.