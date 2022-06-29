Monroe County Baseball 12U All-Stars ready for World Series

The Monroe County All-Stars head out to New Orleans July 11 but plan to have a community farewell before they go.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Baseball 12U All-Stars are preparing for the program's first-ever appearance in the USSSA World Series hosted in New Orleans next month.

“We have an awesome group -- not the best group, but we have a very talented group that works hard and trusts the coaches and the process,” says head coach TK Chambliss.

The 12-man roster has dominated through district and state competition going undefeated, and now their eyes are on the bigger prize come July 12 through July 17 on the diamond.

Monroe County 12U are ranked number one in the state and the nation heading into the World Series tournament. Coach TK Chambliss and his staff say they know their boys of summer are ready for the challenge.

“It’s a very big deal being from a football town,” says Chambliss. “I always ask them to show up and show out and believe in yourself, and it’s paid off the last two weeks.”