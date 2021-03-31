Morgan County celebrates soccer player after he finishes 12th, final round of chemo

After a six-month battle with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Jacob Martin received his 12th and final chemotherapy treatment.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — It was a day to celebrate at Morgan County.

Specifically, Jacob Martin’s day to celebrate.

“It’s so special,” Martin said. “All of this is just for me? I feel like I don’t deserve it, but I guess I do.”

After a six-month battle with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Martin received his 12th and final chemotherapy treatment.

“That’s the best thing I’ve ever accomplished in my life,” Martin said.

And what better way for him to celebrate his final chemotherapy treatment than to play the game that he loves, just like he has done all season long?

“I would have never thought in a million years that he would be able to play and start every game like he is now after going through what he has gone through,” said Morgan County head soccer coach Aaron Paul.

“And I want people to know that it’s not a charity case," he added. "He is not playing for us because he has cancer. He is a good soccer player.”

Martin has only missed one game the entire season - and he had a pretty good reason.

“That was my final chemo, and I had to,” Martin said. “I had to stay overnight to make sure that I could play tonight, which is Jacob Martin night.”

And, of course, on Jacob Martin night, Jacob Martin found the back of the net.

“It just means so much to be able to see him play,” Paul said.

Soccer helped to distract Jacob from cancer. He’s not sure where he gets the strength to play from, but he is happy that he has been able to.

“I just love the game of soccer,” Martin said.