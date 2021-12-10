Danny Earnhardt Sr., younger brother to Dale Sr., passes away

NASCAR and JR Motorsports shared statements lamenting his passing, noting his legacy of work behind the scenes.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The world of stock car racing is mourning the loss of Danny Earnhardt Sr., whose time in the racing world spanned decades.

JR Motorsports shared the news to their website, saying he died at his home on Friday, Dec. 10 at age 66. JRM noted Earnhardt Sr., the younger brother to Dale Earnhardt Sr. and uncle to Dale Earnhardt Jr., spent his career with them in the suspension room, building the cars that won 58 races and three NASCAR Xfinity Series championships.

Danny Earnhardt Sr. joined JRM in 2005 when the company entered in NXS competition and was credited for their success under the lights since then. His son, Danny Jr., is now JRM's car chief.

JRM noted he was the youngest of Ralph and Martha Earnhardt's five children, raised on Sedan Avenue in Kannapolis. Earnhardt Sr. caught the mechanic bug at a young age, working in his father's shop to prepare cars. When the elder Earnhardt passed away in 1973, Danny became a jack-of-all-trades with racing operations, preparing cars and carrying tires as part of the pit crew. When nephew Dale Jr. started taking to the track, Danny was part of the pit crew then.

True to the Earnhardt name, JRM reports Danny revealed on a recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast he advocated for his nephews racing prowess, helping lead Dale Jr. to his illustrious Hall of Fame career.

NASCAR also offered their condolences to the family, recognizing Earnhardt Sr.'s hand in keeping racing within the family for three generations.

Danny Sr. is survived by his wife Sherry, son Danny Jr. and his wife Sarah of Kannapolis, grandchildren Nash and Miles, and his mother Martha.

According to an obituary post from Whitley's Funeral Home, the family will receive friends at the facility in Kannapolis on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 5-9 p.m.

A celebration of life service will be held at Memorial Baptist Church in Kannapolis on Thursday, Dec.16 at noon.