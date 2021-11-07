Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Cup Series Championship

PHOENIX, Arizona — The NASCAR season has officially ended and a champion has been crowned.
Kyle Larson held on during the final 10 laps of the race to come away with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Phoenix Speedway.
Larson held off Martin Truex Jr. for the victory.
Larson races for Hendrick Motorsports, located in Concord, near Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Larson's best finish in the championship race before today's big win was sixth back in 2019.
The win marks Larson's 10th this season. It gave Hendrick Motorsports its 14th NASCAR championship.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.