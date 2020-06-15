MACON, Ga. — Fresh off a 2019 GHSA championship, Mount de Sales softball is getting back to work and the Cavaliers have plenty to build on going into their 2020 campaign.

The Cavs went back to the grind officially as a team beginning on June 8th per GHSA guidelines, but Head Coach Katherine Smith will tell you, for many of her players, it never stopped.

"I'm glad that they're able to get back at it and some of them haven't stopped. They've been doing things non-stop on their own, but now that they're able to get back in it, hopefully it will transition into July for us," Smith said.

The cavaliers are the defending A-Public champs and 2020 is looking bright. The entire championship team will return for the fall, including nine seniors like pitcher Jordyn Partain.

"It feels amazing. So many people have lost so many players and we have everybody back and we're getting new people, some really good players so it feels good that my team is there to back me up," Partain said.

"They're wanting a repeat, but we've discussed that everyone is going to be gunning for us so we've got to work hard and make it happen," said Smith.

Social distancing is a part of the plan for now and the Cavs can't use equipment until cleared by the GHSA, but Smith says the pandemic hasn't put her team behind schedule.

"During the month of June we pretty much just condition anyway so it hasn't set us back at all," Smith said.

Partain said for a back-to-back to occur, it'll take everyone.

"What it's gonna take is teamwork like we've been doing. We're a really close knit team and just being able to band together and cheer for each other and having fun is our main thing," Partain said.

