Jim Nantz has one last NCAA Tournament game to call

The longtime CBS announcer will step down from his college basketball duties after Monday's national championship between San Diego State and UConn.

HOUSTON — SInce 1991, Jim Nantz has worked as the lead play-by-play announcer for CBS Sports which has allowed him to call Super Bowls, major tournaments in golf and national championships in basketball.

But Monday's NCAA Tournament finale between San Diego State and UConn will be Nantz's last college basketball game on the mic. He announced a few months ago that this year's Final Four would be is last.

This year's semi-finals and national championship game are at NRG Stadium in Houston, a city that shares a major connection with Nantz.

A former golfer at the University of Houston, Nantz started his broadcasting career at the CBS affiliate in that city. Since 1991. he has called the action courtside and that has led him to working a total of 32 Final Fours.

But with a desire to spend more time at home, Nantz figured what better way to end his basketball duties that in a city where his roomed with future Masters champion Fred Couples and the place that gave him his start in a profession that has taken him to the biggest sporting events in the world.