ATLANTA — NASCAR will be the first live professional sport to return to Georgia during the coronavirus pandemic when the green flag drops at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, which was originally scheduled to run on March 15, will take place on June 7 at 3 p.m., NASCAR announced on Thursday.

NASCAR and Atlanta Motor Speedway developed a comprehensive plan to protect the health and safety of the competitors, crew members, employees, and the broadcast crews that will produce the race, they said.

There won't be any fans at the race.

“As we continue the measured process of reopening our state, I am confident in their plan to return to racing safely, and I’m excited to join with patrons across the country in celebrating the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 come June," Gov. Brian Kemp said.

Fans who had tickets to the March 13-15 NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway can find information on the Speedway’s current ticket policy at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

Also included on NASCAR’s revised race event schedule is a unique Atlanta doubleheader featuring the EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Vet Tix/Camping World 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race. Those will be run on Saturday, June 6 beginning at 1 p.m. on FS1 and MRN for the VetTix/Camping World 200 and concludes with the EchoPark 250 at 4:30 p.m. on FOX and PRN.

