'It's just so special to us': late Macon racecar driver honors in weekend celebrations

MACON, Ga. — Georgia Racecar driver Mason Massey is excited to race at his home track, Atlanta Motor Speedway, on Saturday. When he hits the track he’ll be bringing a piece of Central Georgia along with him.

Massey plans to honor his late mentor Beau Slocumb of Macon who was a national champion of legends racing before he passed from a rare form of cancer back in 2011.

Slocumb earned 131 feature wins in legends and late model ranks before joining the ARCA racing series back in the early to mid 2000s.

He was signed to Ryan Newman‘s racing team before his diagnosis but also was affiliated with Gresham motor sports, Zaxbys racing, win-tron racing and Turner motorsports

Massey will have his number 08 Chevrolet Camaro designed to match Slocumb’s popular bright orange and camouflage look that he raced for years around the Southeast.

Slocumb's parents are grateful for the honor for their son.

"When you lose a child you're afraid people will forget them and it really means a lot that people remember him and have him honored in this way it's just so special to us and to know Beau's story is still making a difference," Slocumb's mom Jeanne said.

His father, Burke, shared the sentiment.

"We want a lot of thanks to the Massey family and Brian Hill, Joey Clinton and Tony Gresham along with Maze Massy Masons dad. So, we're real thankful for that and we're going to enjoy going up there Saturday night for all the festivities," he said.