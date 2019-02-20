MACON, Ga. — As drivers get ready to take the track at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, 13WMAZ got a chance to catch up with driver Kevin Harvick.

Atlanta has always been one of the fastest tracks, especially in the restrictor-plate era. Harvick says the speed combined with the old paving surface makes the track a favorite among drivers.

Listen to the interview above to hear him talk about what it is like for the drivers at Atlanta, and why the fans should love it too.

Our entire interview with Harvick, including him talking about his time driving in Macon, his thoughts on running the brand new car package for the first time this coming weekend, and his feelings as he returns to the site of his first NASCAR win is below.