LAS VEGAS — Editor's Note: The main video above is from a previous story about North Wilkesboro Speedway hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend in 2023.

Now, over in the NASCAR world, the season is taking an unexpected turn.

Kurt Busch and the 23XI racing team made an announcement that seemingly came out of nowhere Saturday.

Former NASCAR champion, Kurt Busch, said he won't be back for the rest of the season due to a concussion, making him unable to compete full-time in 2023.

The 44-year-old made his announcement at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his home track and where he launched his career.

Busch was injured in a routine crash in July that exposed a design flaw in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. He said doctors told him “It is best for me to ‘shut it down."

From the bottom of my heart… Thank you. pic.twitter.com/SbKt3Dmv3v — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) October 15, 2022

