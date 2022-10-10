NASCAR drivers deliver a message of hope with pink window nets

The Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway saw the return of the inspirational "Window of Hope" campaign to help fight breast cancer.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Sunday's Bank of America Roval 400 featured the Window of Hope campaign.

Each car which was on the track at the Charlotte Motor Speedway featured a pink window net.

Following the ROVAL race, each participating driver signed their window net which will be auctioned through The NASCAR Foundation with proceeds benefiting Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute's Project PINK. Project PINK was established to increase access to life-saving mammography screenings for uninsured women in the local area. Proceeds from Window of Hope will help fund "Free Mammography Days" in underserved communities in the Charlotte area.

The "Window of Hope" first came to fruition when a young fan wrote to NASCAR driver Kurt Busch suggesting he sport a pink window net to honor those who have fought or are fighting breast cancer. Busch took it to his colleagues and for the second consecutive year, the cars in the race will raise money to help others wage the all-important battle against the disease.