The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will be in Darlington in September for its first appearance since 2011.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — For the first time since 2011, the Darlington Raceway will host a truck race.

NASCAR announced the remainder of its 2020 schedule and it includes a stop in the Pee Dee for the Gander RV & Outdoor truck series.

The trucks will be on the track on Sunday, September 6 when the green flag drops at 2:00 p.m.

That will be a part of a Darlington doubleheader as the Cup series will be on the track for the Southern 500 at 6:00 p.m as part of the Labor Day weekend.

Forest Acres product Jordan Anderson will be running his first NASCAR truck series race in his home state. The A.C. Flora graduate made his Truck series debut in 2014 and since 2018, he has been an owner and driver of the #3 Chevrolet. Jordan chose the #3 because of his respect and admiration for NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson.

Earlier this year, in the season opening race at Daytona, Anderson finished second in a photo finish with Grant Enfiger. That is a career-best finish for Anderson.