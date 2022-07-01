2022 National Championship game brings back rivalry for two Macon coaches

There are two miles between Stratford Academy and First Presbyterian Day School, but a lot more than that separates the school's head coaches.

MACON, Ga. — They may be rivals on Friday nights, but off the gridiron, Coach Greg Moore at First Presbyterian Day School and Coach Mark Farriba at Stratford are really more friends than foes.

"Coach Moore was a student at FPD when I was coaching there," said Farriba. "Then he went to Alabama and was very involved in the football program at Alabama, so we stayed in touch while he was there because I knew he wanted to coach."

"He was very instrumental in getting me hired here at FPD," said Moore. "I owe everything in my coaching profession, anything that I've done good, I owe in some direct or indirect measure to Coach Farriba."

Farriba says he learned a lot from Moore's energy and constant flow of ideas.

Although they have a great friendship despite the rivalry between their schools, the matchup for the championship between Georgia and Alabama brings out another divide between them.

Coach Farriba once suited up for the red and black.

"I played from 74 to 77 and then coached one year. Back then they had JV teams," says Farriba.

While Moore rolled with the Crimson Tide.

"I worked as a student assistant in the equipment room," he said. He then transitioned to some administrative work under Coach Bill Curry.

The coaches say they keep things civil whenever their teams meet up, even when a national title is on the line.

"It's much less hostile than you would think. We've had a pretty good upper hand for a good run," said Moore of his Crimson Tide.

"No trash talk because I have the utmost respect for Alabama and Coach Saban and everything they have done," said Farriba.