FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Nausia Woolfolk was one of the top players in Central Georgia and the entire country as a Peach County Lady Trojan before she signed to hoop as a student athlete at Florida State.

While at FSU, she was a four year letter winner for the Lady Noles. She improved her stats every season while also joining the 1000 point club in the process during her senior year, before the season came to a complete halt.

“When it’s taken away from you it really hurts so we’re all struggling”, says Woolfolk. “We’re not playing basketball. We keep texting each other saying I haven’t been this long without being in the gym.”

Right now instead of playing pick up games with her brothers and sisters in the driveway, the senior should be preparing to make a run in the NCAA tournament but global corona virus concerns have shut down all NCAA sports, abruptly ending her college career only leaving her with memories of tournaments past.

Nausia explains, “You feel like you’re at an NBA game because you have more people coming to the games in the tournament than the regular home games.”

The cancellation impacted not only Nausia but her family especially her parents who are also saddened that graduation as well is cancelled for their oldest child of 6.

”It hurts especially for us and her siblings because she would be the first to graduate”, says her mother Charlotte. “And of course her grandmother was looking forward to stuff like that and it something we just can’t control at the moment.“

So as Nausia closes one chapter she looks forward to what’s ahead.

“I think after this I’m going to take it like 10 times harder than before and turn up a notch, you have too”, says Nausia Woolfolk.

Nausia also recently found out her college graduation was also cancelled but she remains upbeat looking forward to the WNBA draft and playing professional basketball overseas once things clear up with corona virus concerns.