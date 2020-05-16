MACON, Ga. — Norm Nixon grew up in the area of Macon known as Bird City and went on to have a great NBA and broadcasting career, but he's never forgotten where he comes from and knew now was as important a time as ever to give back.

Most of America will remember Nixon for his days wearing purple-and-gold. He was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers teams that won two championships in 1980 and 1982. In Macon, he's remembered for his time in Patriot blue-and-red.

"We were some little country boys. Not only did we win the state in basketball, we won the state in track running in Converse tennis shoes. We didn't have the type of training, I think, basketball, we were ahead of the game," Nixon said.

Nixon was a member of Southwest High's 1973 state championship basketball and track teams. The two-time NBA All-Star grew up in Bird City, an area of Macon between Anthony Road and Eisenhower Parkway. He said the town prepared him for everything he needed to handle the bright lights of Hollywood.

"I was never a follower, so I never was worried about coming out here and getting caught up in too much craziness, because my foundation was Macon, Georgia," Nixon said.

Still living in L.A., Nixon is no stranger to returning to Macon and giving back. He's helped former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis with basketball camps and travel teams in the past. When COVID-19 hit the United States, he knew it was time to give back again. He called up Ellis to help those most vulnerable.

"We discussed it and he said, 'I tell you what, I'm from Bird City. I'm gonna feed, how many senior citizens in Bird City?' We had a count, got to be 88, and he said, 'I want to feed everyone of them," Ellis said.

The pair partnered up with non-profit Adopt-A-Role Model, the Macon Housing Authority and small business Anderson's Diner. A $5,000 donation from Nixon enabled the organizations to feed every senior citizen in Bird City one meal a day for five days.

"I hope it sends a message to other people of means that can give back in a time like this one, when so many people are desperate for food, and losing their job and need some assistance," Ellis said.

Each senior is given a food passport and can head to Anderson's to pick up their meals or have them delivered. Nixon may live in L.A., but said he never wants to forget where home really is or the people who live there.

"These are probably some of the people my age there who are still living there, so again, it was just a small way to just support my community and my home," Nixon said.

The Macon Housing Authority will distribute the Food Passports and each meal is worth up to $10.

