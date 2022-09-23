Marvel Super Hero Night, Divine 9 Night & more | Hawks release promo schedule for 2022-23

The team released its promo schedule on Thursday.

ATLANTA — The Hawks have released their promo schedule for next season, and it'll feature something for everyone - from Marvel fans to those looking to rep the Divine 9.

The team made the release on Thursday, with things kicking off on Opening Night on Wednesday, Oct. 19, against the Houston Rockets. That night, the Hawks

That night, the Hawks will be giving away a free red t-shirt (you can see it here).

Select 2022-23 Hawks giveaways

Opening night t-shirt (Wednesday, Oct. 19 vs. Houston Rockets)

"Super Hawk" kids cape for Kids Night (Sunday, Oct. 23 vs. Charlotte Hornets)

Marvel poster for the first of two Marvel Super Hero Nights (Thursday, Nov. 10 vs. Philadelphia 76ers)

Dejounte Murray youth jersey for Kids Night (Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. Toronto Raptors)

Trae Young/Black Panther inspired bobblehead (*with special ticket offer, Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. Washington Wizards)

The team will follow up Opening Night with Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Night on Friday, Oct. 21 (vs. Orlando Magic) and Kids Night on Sunday, Oct. 23 (vs. Charlotte Hornets). If you bring your children to Kids Night, they can get a free "Super Hawk" cape.

Another night to mark down on the early calendar includes Divine 9 Night (Saturday, Nov. 5 vs. New Orleans Pelicans) which will feature a free t-shirt and a special ticket offer for a customized t-shirt.

There will also be two Marvel Super Hero Nights centered around Black Panther. The first is on Thursday, Nov. 10 against the Philadelphia 76ers and will feature a free poster giveaway, and the second will be on Tuesday, Feb. 28 against the Washington Wizards - that one will feature a special ticket offer to include Trae Young/Black Panther inspired bobblehead.

Other nights include Veterans Appreciation Night (Nov. 9), Educator Appreciation Night (two games, Nov. 23 & Dec. 19), Holiday Game (Dec. 23), MLK Day Game (Jan. 16), Pride Night (Feb. 9), HBCU Night (Feb. 24), Hispanic Heritage Night (March 28) and Fan Appreciation Night (April 7).