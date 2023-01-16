Hawks set for afternoon MLK Day game | Tributes and events planned

The Hawks will host the Miami Heat at 3:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will start at 3 p.m. ET on TNT.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have an early tipoff for their annual MLK Day Game on Monday, and they have several events planned to pay tribute to Dr. King.

The Hawks will host the Miami Heat at 3:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will start at 3 p.m. ET on TNT.

Here's some of what the Hawks have in store to mark the holiday:

Hawks MLK Day Game events and tributes