Hawks set for afternoon MLK Day game | Tributes and events planned

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have an early tipoff for their annual MLK Day Game on Monday, and they have several events planned to pay tribute to Dr. King.
The Hawks will host the Miami Heat at 3:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will start at 3 p.m. ET on TNT.
Here's some of what the Hawks have in store to mark the holiday:
Hawks MLK Day Game events and tributes
- At 1:45 p.m., a panel titled, "Advancing the Legacy: Investing in the Next Generation" with Eric D. Tidwell, the managing director and general counsel for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Estate, Chase executive Mathilda Lambert, author Kiersten Saunders and author David Shands. You can watch that panel here.
- The dReam Center Church of Atlanta's worship group, CONTAGIOUS! and gospel artist Bishop William Murphy will sing the player introductions and national anthem.
- At halftime, Ailey Arts In Education & Community Programs will lead the ATL Hawks Dancers and Atlanta dance groups (AREA, Atlanta Ballet, Atlanta Dance Connection, Ballethnic, Dance Canvas, Moving in the Spirit and Tri-Cities) in a tribute to “Revelations," a defining work, exploring Black culture and experience, by celebrated choreographer Alvin Ailey.
- Throughout the game, the team plans to honor the Black and woman-owned Atlanta clothing brand Tracy Nicole Clothing.
- Broadcaster, humanitarian and civil rights leader Xernona Clayton will be honored during the game.
- Additionally, over the weekend, the Hawks and Atlanta Dream co-hosted 24 youth basketball teams for a 5-on-5 tournament at the CT Martin Rec Center in Atlanta. Several former Hawks and current Dream players Nia Coffey and AD Durr, as well as current Dream Coach Tanisha Wright, were in attendance.
- In a leaguewide initiative. the NBA also today opened its application window for the 2023 NBA HBCU Fellowship Program, a summer program for HBCU students interested in a career in the business of basketball. Those interested in applying can see more here. Application deadline is Feb. 20.