Hawks player John Collins traded to Jazz | What to know

Collins leaves Atlanta after six seasons with the Hawks.

ATLANTA — John Collins, who seemingly endured trade rumors each of the last few seasons, has been dealt to the Utah Jazz.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal Monday afternoon, and 11Alive's Maria Martin confirmed it with team sources. In return, the Hawks will receive veteran forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick.

The move is largely one to clear salary and create flexibility, with GM Landry Fields looking to retool a roster that has exited in the first round of the NBA playoffs in each of the last two seasons, going 41-41 in 2021 and 43-39.

Collins leaves Atlanta after six seasons with the Hawks, averaging more than 15 points per game. His best season was in 2019-20 - the same year the Hawks made a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals - when he averaged 21.6 points per game and 10.1 rebounds.

His scoring declined in each of the next three seasons, though, as the Hawks attempted to rework his role. A valuable spot shooter from three between 2019-22, his percentage dropped to 29.2 this year.

Collins was originally taken with the 19th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Hawks, becoming a fan favorite as he emerged alongside Trae Young as a young face of the franchise.