Murray, 25, made his first All-Star team in 2022.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks took a major step on Wednesday to step up a level next season - reportedly acquiring an explosive 25-year-old guard coming off his first All-Star season to pair with Trae Young.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Hawks had dealt for Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs, sending Danilo Gallinari and three future first-round picks the other way.

In Murray, the Hawks get an ideal backcourt compliment for Young, with the size and length at 6-foot-4 to defend bigger guards while also sharing some ball-handling and lead creation duties.

Murray scored 21.1 points per game last season in San Antonio, the best mark of his career. He shot 50.4% overall and 32.7% from three.

Murray, the 29th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, improved in each of his five seasons across six years in San Antonio (he missed one season due to injury).

His scoring increased from 8.1 points per game in 2017-18, to 10.9 two years later after the season lost to injury, to 15.7 in 2020-21 before crossing the 20 threshold last season.

According to Wojnarowkski, Young was eager for the Hawks to acquire Murray.

Trae Young got his wish with Dejounte Murray arriving to the Hawks in a trade with the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/AdwVnbSNtY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022