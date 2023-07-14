'It's the biggest blessing' | Trae Young announces baby girl on the way

Trae Young welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Tydus, in June of last year.

Trae Young will soon be a girl dad.

The Atlanta Hawks superstar point guard took to Instagram Friday night to announce that his fiancée is pregnant with their second child.

His son, Tydus Reign Young, was born on June 2 last year just six months after he announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Shelby Miller.

"I wanted to announce that my son Tydus is going to be a big brother... to a little girl," Trae said in the video. "Ain't nothing like being a dad, bro."

Trae said that he will now have to teach his son how to be a big brother and a protector, as the Hawks star himself grew up as the oldest sibling with a younger sister. Trae called being a dad "the biggest blessing."

He said he is praying his fiancée Shelby and his daughter stay healthy throughout the entire process.