A quick moment captured on camera.

PHILADELPHIA — Any Father's Day gift is special - a reminder of a bond between child and parent. But the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young stepped it up a notch by not only punching a ticket to the East finals on the holiday but giving his dad a souvenir as well.

Following the Hawks' 103-96 win over the Sixers in Game 7, the cameras followed the general glory and celebration that follow any big win. But they also caught a sweet moment.

Young is seen walking off the court into the stands and taking off his jersey. The announcer takes a guess that he was about to give it to dad - and he was right.

The jersey flies through the air into Rayford Young's hands. His father quickly gives a fist shake in approval. A moment over as quickly as it started, Trae heads back into the fray of the celebration after a quick acknowledgment of pops.