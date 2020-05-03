ATLANTA — The Make-A-Wish Foundation has put a Georgia teen in the NBA - virtually, at least.

The organization helped give a Georgia 15-year-old the incredible legacy of becoming the first fan-made into a usable player in the NBA2K video game.

William Floyd, who according to a release has a rare genetic disorder that causes severe muscle weakness and heart problems, was made available for download into the game on Wednesday.

The 2K gaming company brought William and his family to their headquarters in California, where he was surprised with a one-of-a-kind experience having his likeness and movements scanned into the game - the same process real NBA players go through in order to be turned into video game characters.

“The cool thing is that 2K took what could have been a great wish and brought it to a level that we never expected,” William’s mom Julie said. “They treated him – and all of us – like royalty and were so interested in everything William had to offer them. It was absolutely unbelievable.”

According to 2K, William went through the motion scanning process with 140 cameras capturing his exact moves, which will be replicated by his character in the game. He then had his face scanned, "capturing every grimace and grin ... all to help authentically bring his player model to life."

“Each player does a dance move or a celebration before he gets on the court,” William said. “So, I got one of those, too. I got to create it.”

According to the release, William's condition doesn't allow him to play sports under typical settings.

But he still wants to leave his mark on basketball - according to 2K, after his visit he now wants to work for the company someday.

