ATLANTA — Virginia and Texas Tech handled the winner-take-all pressure just fine on Monday, producing the eighth overtime championship game in NCAA Tournament history.

And with this out-of-nowhere classic in the books, it's time to formally pass the baton from Minneapolis to Atlanta.

That's right. We're just 52 weekends away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosting its first-ever Final Four; and for the city, it will mark Atlanta's fourth Final Four of this century (fifth overall).

Here's your first chance to order tickets to next year's national semifinals (April 4) and the championship clash (April 6).

The Benz should be at full capacity, space-wise, for Final Four Weekend (73,000-plus), but that's no reason to delay the application process any longer.

Get cracking!

RELATED

TITLE-GAME HISTORY IN ATLANTA

1977: Marquette 67, North Carolina 59

2002: Maryland 64, Indiana 52

2007: Florida 84, Ohio State 75

2013: Louisville 82, Michigan 76 (the Cardinals would eventually vacate this championship, after committing NCAA violations)