Kennesaw State finds out first round March Madness opponent

The Owls will look to pull off a major upset as a No. 14 seed.

KENNESAW, Ga. — As the brackets were revealed on Selection Sunday, Kennesaw State found out their seeding and who they will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Owls were penciled in as a No. 14 seed in the Midwest Region of the bracket and will take on No. 3 seed Xavier Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina. The game will tip at 12:40 p.m. on Tru TV.

The Cinderella-hopeful Owls will look to accomplish a feat that's been done 22 times in tournament history before -- knock off a No. 3 seed and advance to the weekend.

They awaited their fate inside the KSU Convocation Center with fans piling in to wait for the announcement. They erupted with excitement when their seeding and opponent was announced.

Kennesaw State will take on Xavier in the NCAA Tournament @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/amuAPOcmym — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) March 12, 2023

The most recent win by a 14 seed came in 2021, Abilene Christian knocked off Texas. Georgia State even produced some of their own magic as a No. 14 seed when they upset the Baylor Bears under head coach Ron Hunter.

The Mercer Bears were another team out of the state of Georgia to beat a No. 3 seed -- they did so in 2014 with a massive upset over blueblood Duke and Coach K.

The Georgia Bulldogs were upset as a 3 seed by UT Chattanooga in 1997.

The lowest seed to ever win an NCAA Tournament was No. 8 Villanova in 1985.

The Owls became the fastest team in NCAA history to go from a 1-win season to reach the NCAA Tournament.

The Owls become the first team out of the state of Georgia to earn a March Madness berth since Georgia State last year. Georgia Tech last made an appearance in 2021, with Georgia's last tournament appearance coming in 2015.