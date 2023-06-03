Princeton beats Arizona in major March Madness upset

March Madness is off to a crazy start.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 15th-seeded Princeton Tigers upset the number two Arizona Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA tournament, 59 to 55.

Tosan Evbuomwan and Princeton used a late-game run to earn the school's first NCAA Tournament win in 25 years, topping No. 2 seed Arizona 59-55 on Thursday.

The 15th-seeded Tigers (22-9) scored the final nine points to finish the upset, holding the Pac-12 Tournament champion scoreless over the final 4:21.

Evbuomwan scored 15 points in Princeton's first tournament victory since beating UNLV in 1998 when current coach Mitch Henderson was a player for the Tigers.

Princeton advanced to face seventh-seeded Missouri on Saturday. Mizzou just won its first NCAA Tournament game in 13 years, beating Utah State 76-65.

Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points for the Wildcats (28-7), who haven't won a tournament game in consecutive years since 2014-15.