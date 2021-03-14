Georgia Tech defeats Florida State for ACC title

They won their first ACC title since 1993 and secured an automatic NCAA Tournament berth to end an 11-year drought.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Michael Devoe scored 20 points and Georgia Tech shot 52 percent after halftime to beat No. 15 Florida State 80-75 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Tournament championship.

League player of the year Moses Wright added 15 points and eight rebounds for the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets. They won their first ACC title since 1993 and secured an automatic NCAA Tournament berth to end an 11-year drought.