ATLANTA — After losing receiver Dominik Blaylock, UGA loses Jake Fromm in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

Fromm was able to walk off the field under his own power, but it is unclear if he will return to the game.

The news comes after Blaylock injured his knee in the first quarter. He will not return to the game. Stetson Bennett of Pierce County, Georgia was put in on the plays that followed.

