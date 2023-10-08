'We're rockin’ and rollin': New crew, same goals for Perry Panthers in 2023

Quarterback Colter Ginn will look to help lead Perry to a deep playoff run in his first year with the Panthers.

PERRY, Ga. — Two years, two brutal playoff losses for the Perry Panthers -- both happening on their home turf.

In 2021, it was a 39-25 loss to Cedartown.

And then again last fall, it was a 14-7 loss to Wayne County.

But ask this year's group about that history, and it is certainly not happening again.



“We talk about it a lot,” senior wide receiver Dakarai Anderson said. “Knowing games that we shouldn't have lost, games we should have won by a lot, where we beat ourselves.”



Could this be the best version of the Panthers yet?



“Yes, yes I can say that,” Anderson said.



Anderson should know, because he's seen it all.

While the Panthers may have lost ten starters on defense and their quarterback, there's a new QB in town: Colter Ginn transfers in from Peach County.



“He's a good guy, has a good personality, and that also carries onto the field,” Anderson said. “He has a strong arm, probably one of the strongest arms I’ve ever seen.”

Ginn said he's getting used to playing for a team, but he has found it to be a welcoming community.

“First week in, I was with all the receivers, throwing routes, getting used to them,” Ginn said. “They're very welcoming, so it was great.”



Moving schools is never easy unless you're Colter.



“Really in the game, I’m not worried about what everybody says in the stands,” Ginn said. “I'm just worried about what my coach says. I'm blocking out all the negativity and keeping it positive.”



And making it even easier? The guy he gets to throw to this season.



“Dude, it's amazing. Just the explosiveness and quickness that he has,” Ginn said. “You just throw it up and he'll go get it.”