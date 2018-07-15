A group of weekend warriors that are a part of the Citizen Strong adult kickball league are reliving their childhood dreams in a non-traditional way.

“We pretty much want to get out and have fun, [it’s] something good for the adults come out and do. We watch the kids come out and have fun why can't we do it too,” said league organizer Gawain Atwater.

33-year-old Ryan Rainey is the captain of the defending league champs ‘Pitches be Crazy.’

For him, the game is all about family and fun, even though he says the teams are in it to win it.

“I have four siblings that play on the team and my cousin. A lot of us play soccer and softball, which is a good blend of the two, but it takes you back to being a kid playing with your buddies,” said Rainey. “It’s short bursts, so it’s easy to do when you’re older.”

Patrick Taylor is a recent addition to the ‘Untouchables’ playing shortstop.

Not too long ago he was the starting QB for the Peach County Trojans and he says he’s here for the competition.

“It feels good to be back on the field doing something you love, like being an athlete. Everybody is friendly, so nothing is different, just the ball,” said Taylor.

The teams that hit the diamond alternate between Perry and Warner Robins every weekend for a season that lasts 6-8 weeks.

Atwater says he wants to eventually expand the league across Central Georgia beyond Houston County, and he wants to include other sports like cornhole, flag football and adult tee-ball.

