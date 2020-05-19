MACON, Ga. — Mercer University Athletics plans to help athletes plan for life after college through a partnership with a brand consultant.

According to a press release from Mercer, the athletics department teamed up with brand consultant Jeremy Darlow and his course called "The Darlow Rules."

Darlow previously worked as the director of marketing for Adidas football and baseball and has published a few books.

The release said Mercer is the first FCS and Southern Conference school admitted to the partnership.

The course will teach athletes how to build personal brands that go beyond their college sports career, even after undergrad is over.

“At Mercer, one of our top priorities is the student-athlete experience and helping to prepare our young men and women for life after sport,” said Senior Associate Athletic Director Brian Gerrity in the release. “Jeremy Darlow is a nationally-recognized leader in sports marketing, and our student-athletes will learn a great deal from this course.”

The program will be in a step-by-step guide format aimed at growing athletes' influence and targeting their audience, the release said. The skills learned can be used for their professional lives.

