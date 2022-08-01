NFL to suspend Deshaun Watson 6 games for violating personal conduct policy, AP sources report

Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland, has been practicing with the Browns while a discipline officer reviewed the case.

CLEVELAND — The NFL will suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games, according to the Associated Press.

The parties involved were informed by Judge Sue L. Robinson prior to the announcement on Monday morning, according to Schefter.

After learning the ruling was imminent, the NFL Players Association issued a joint statement with Watson on Sunday night, saying they will not appeal disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson’s ruling and urged the league to follow suit.

“Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office,” the union said in a statement.

Watson was accused of sexual harassment and assault by 24 massage therapists in Texas and has settled 20 of the civil lawsuits filed against him.

Four lawsuits remain pending and the attorney representing the women has said he hopes to take them to trial sometime next spring.

Two separate Houston-area grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations.

Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, has been practicing with the Browns while Robinson has spent weeks trying to determine whether the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.

The NFL argued for an indefinite suspension of at least one year during a three-day hearing in Delaware last month. The league also wants to fine Watson $5 million, according to a person familiar with the discussions. The union pushed for no punishment, though a person familiar with Watson’s defense told the AP in June that a suspension is expected and the goal is to have Watson play this season.

Settlement negotiations didn't progress.

Watson took the majority of first-team reps with Cleveland’s starting offense during the first four days of camp.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old QB practiced in front of Browns fans for the first time since signing a fully guaranteed, five-year $230 million contract with the team in March. He stayed after practice to sign autographs and pose for photos with fans. He even signed and gave away his cleats after losing a game of rock, paper, scissors to a young fan.

Cleveland traded three first-round draft picks to Houston for Watson, a player the team believes can make it a Super Bowl contender.

If Watson were suspended, coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated last week that backup Jacoby Brissett will be the team’s starter. The Browns also recently signed veteran Josh Rosen as more insurance and Josh Dobbs is also on the roster.

Watson has not yet spoken to reporters during camp, presumably waiting until there is a resolution in his case.