NFL star, ex-West Laurens Raider Demaryius Thomas' mentor reflects on his retirement

DEXTER, Ga. — Big news for one Central Georgian who made a career of being a nightmare for NFL defenses -- former West Laurens Raider and longtime Denver Bronco Demaryius Thomas retired from the league.

For his mentor, Carlos Jones, it's a hard pill to swallow to watch Thomas hang it up.

"It's kind of bittersweet for me. DirecTV can thank him because he's the only reason I got NFL Ticket so I wouldn't miss not one of his games," Jones said.

Thomas is a West Laurens High alum who, as a senior, had 1,200 receptions yards and 10 touchdowns. Jones knew then that he was destined for greatness.

"I remember meeting him after a football game in the locker room when he was debating whether to go play basketball or football. I remember telling him, 'If you set out to this, we'll be watching you on Sundays,'" Jones said,

After 2,300 reception yards at Georgia Tech, he was drafted by the Denver Broncos where he was a five-time All-Pro and caught for over 9,000 yards and 60 touchdowns. Both marks are second all-time in Broncos history. Despite all the highlights Thomas made in his 10-year career, it's a moment away from the field that Jones will remember most.

"The best memory that I have is when he picked up the phone and he called me and said, 'Man, I'm ready to give my life to Christ.' That's the most memorable," Jones said.

On Monday, Thomas announced his retirement and after being traded away to end his career, he'll close his NFL chapter a Denver Bronco.