PERRY, Ga. — Hayward’s Hands is a charity for a greater purpose, born shortly after Casey Hayward was drafted in 2012 to play in the NFL. It was a dream come true for the Hayward family and his mother Tish wanted to share their blessing.

“It feels good to give back to the community as much as we can,” says Hayward. “A big thing for my mom and, especially, myself. I just want to continue this legacy of giving back as much as we can, touching as many as we can as well.”

In 2016, Casey’s mother lost her battle with breast cancer, but that hasn’t stopped the Hayward's Hands movement. They are actively involved with back-to-school drives, numerous camps, basketball tournaments, and just a year ago, Casey rewarded 200 kids with brand new tennis shoes for making the A-B honor roll.

Heyward explains, “My mother believed in the importance of giving back, especially at the local level of Perry and Middle Georgia for me. I also think it’s always important for me to come home and support the community that helped shape me to the man and football player I am today. I think Perry has done an excellent job of that through my career -- rec league, little league, to now. The support I always have when I go back home, it’s amazing when I go back. That’s why I love to go back and show love and give back as much as I can.”

And three years ago, Hayward and company started to award $5,000 academic scholarships to deserving students, and this year, the uplift continues.

Perry HS senior Jasmine Briola, who sports a 4.0 GPA, has been selected as the 2020 recipient of the Tish Hayward Scholarship.

RELATED: Houston County football player Wesley Steiner goes viral after record-breaking lift

RELATED: 'What we provide is hope:' NFL veteran Takeo Spikes hosts 16th annual football skills camp

RELATED: NFL star Bud Dupree visits kids at Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital

RELATED: NFL star, Perry native Casey Hayward buys shoes to reward Central Georgia students' good grades

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.