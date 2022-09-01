Atlanta Falcons owner tests positive for COVID, will miss regular-season finale

The Falcons stated that he is "only mild symptoms at this time."

ATLANTA — Arthur Blank, the owner of the Atlanta Falcons, will be missing out on Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after coming down with COVID, according to a release.

The release added that this will be Blank's first time missing out on a game in-person since becoming the team's owner back in 2002.

Instead, Blank will be watching the regular-season finale at home, in order to follow the CDC's newly recommended quarantine period.

The release by the Falcons stated that Blank is "doing well and is in great spirits, experiencing only mild symptoms at this time."

It also states that he is reportedly fully vaccinated; having received a booster shot as well and encourages others to do the same.