Here's who the Atlanta Falcons have selected in the NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS — The Atlanta Falcons are looking to pick up some good additions to the team as the NFL Draft is underway. 11Alive is keeping an eye on the draft as the picks come in each night.

Here's a look at the players who have been selected so far.

WR Drake London

Draft Pick | First round, No. 8

In a news release, the Falcons stated London recorded 160 receptions for 2,153 yards (13.5 avg.) and 15 touchdowns in 27 games (23 starts) during his first three seasons at USC. Despite missing the final four games of the 2021 season, London had 88 receptions for 1,084 yards (12.3 avg.) and seven touchdowns in eight games.

He was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, the Falcons said.

DE Arnold Ebiketie

Draft Pick | Second Round, No. 38

Falcons traded the 43rd and 114th overall selections to the New York Giants in exchange for the 38th pick. With that move, they selected Ebiketie. The Falcon said he had two seasons at Temple before transferring to Penn State in 2021. He led the team with 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks while totaling 62 tackles, two forced fumbles, and one pass defense.

Ebiketie was a second-team All-American and a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 and recorded at least one tackle for loss in 11 of the 12 games in which he played, the Falcons said. In three years at Temple, Ebiketie saw action in 24 games.

LB Troy Andersen

Draft pick | Second round, No. 58

Andersen played four seasons at Montana State University and played running back, linebacker and quarterback for the Bobcats. The linebacker, according to the Falcons, finished his career with 214 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 15 passes defended and three interceptions in 50 games (40 starts).

The teams said he also recorded the second-most rushing touchdowns (33), sixth-most 100-rushing yard games (11), and ninth-most rushing yards (2,260) in program history. He was named the 2021 FCS ADA Defensive Player of the Year and was a unanimous first-team All-American

QB Desmond Ridder

Draft pick | Third round, No. 74

The Falcons tapped quarterback Ridder after trading Matt Ryan to Indianapolis and picking up Marcus Mariota on a two-year deal. The Louisville native was a four-year starter for Cincinnati. He captained the Bearcats to their second-straight AAC championship in 2021 and a No. 4 national ranking.

The quarterback boasts 3,334 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 110 carries, 335 rushing yards and six touchdowns, according to the Falcons. He was named AAC Rookie of the Year in 2018 and was first-team All-AAC in 2020 and 2021.

OLB DeAngelo Malone

Draft pick | Third round, No. 82

A product of Western Kentucky, the outside linebacker finished his college No. 1 in school history in sacks and No. 2 in tackles for a loss, according to the Falcons. He finished his career with 94 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four forced fumbles and four passes defensed.



Malone joins a position group with fellow metro Atlanta-native Falcon Lorenzo Carter. Malone attended Cedar Grove High School. Malone was named first-team All-CUSA for 2020 and 2021.

RB Tyler Allgeier

Draft pick | Fourth round, No. 151

Tyler Allgeier is joining The Falcons' roster after being selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. The running back was a second-team All-American and set a single season record in rushing yards at BYU.

The FBS leader in rushing touchdowns is coming off back-to-back seasons with over 1,600 yards. In just two seasons, Allgeier ranked in the top 5 in BYU's history in a number of categories like total rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

OL Justin Shaffer

Draft pick | Fourth round, No. 190

Justin Shaffer isn't going far to jumpstart his NFL career. After an incredible career with the Dawgs, UGA's offensive lineman is staying in Georgia and will join The Atlanta Falcons.

The 23-year-old was second team All-SEC and started 26 games at left guard throughout his time in Athens.

TE John FitzPatrick

Draft pick | Sixth round, No. 213

The Atlanta Falcons selected their second former Georgia Bulldog with their final pick of the 2022 draft. FitzPatrick is a classic blocking tight end that has the size and strength to help in the run game.