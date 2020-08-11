Ryan throws 3 TDs as Falcons stop comeback, beat Broncos

The Falcons are 3-6 overall for the season and 3-1 under interim coach Raheem Morris.

ATLANTA — Matt Ryan took advantage of Denver's thin secondary to throw three touchdown passes and the Falcons turned back the Broncos' bid for a second consecutive fourth-quarter comeback to beat them 34-27.

Ryan completed 25 of 35 passes for 284 yards with one interception. The Falcons are 3-6 overall for the season and 3-1 under interim coach Raheem Morris. Atlanta led Denver 20-3 at halftime.