ENGLEWOOD – Few men have walked this earth with a greater commanding presence than John Elway, yet the Broncos’ general manager had a soft spot for his Super Bowl 50 players.

He badly wanted one more productive season out of receiver Demaryius Thomas, perhaps, even, against Elway’s better judgment. The sentimentality for one of the Broncos’ all-time greats came at a cost. The Broncos picked up D.T.’s $4 million option bonus in March, which then essentially exercised his $8.5 million salary for the 2018 season.

But with Father Time continuing to scratch away at Thomas’ production as the Broncos’ reached the halfway point of a third consecutive disappointing season, and with rookie Courtland Sutton flashing big-play, a younger D.T-like promise, Elway decided it was time to make a play for the team’s future.

A Broncos future that first time in nine seasons will not have Thomas as a receiver. The Broncos traded Thomas to the Houston Texans in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft. The teams also swapped seventh-round picks in next year's draft.

"With the youth we have at receiver, we wanted to get them on the field and Demaryius goes to a team that wanted him,'' Elway told 9News. "It was best for both sides. We weren't going to do this unless we got value. We weren't taking less than a fourth.

"Demaryius was a great Bronco. I told him he will always be a Bronco. I know he wanted to finish his career with the Broncos and that didn't work out, but when he's finished he'll go up in our Ring of Fame."

Thomas won't be a Bronco this Sunday although he will be playing at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The Texans are playing the Broncos this week.

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles also made offers for Thomas, as did the Tennessee Titans who came in late.

Demaryius Thomas runs vs Steelers 2012 OT
Demaryius Thomas beats Ike Taylor and Troy Polamalu to the ednzone as he goes 80 yards for the game winning touchdown on the first play of overtime at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 8, 2012 in Denver, Colorado.
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

If that hardly seems like proper compensation for a four-time Pro Bowler who averaged 96 catches for 1,303 yards and 8.5 touchdowns in his previous six seasons, consider the alternative. Had the Broncos kept Thomas till the end of the season, they likely would have released him in lieu of his non-guaranteed $14 million salary for the 2019 season that was left on his five-year, $70 million contract extension. A released free agent does not qualify his former team for a compensatory pick.

So, the fourth round pick was better than nothing.

Keeping Thomas would have also crimped Sutton’s development. Although Sutton has played an average of only 3.6 snaps less a game than Thomas, he has 20 fewer targets. Sutton is averaging 19.1 yards per catch to Thomas’ 11.2.

*****************

Born on Christmas Day, 1987 in Montrose, Ga. Demaryius Thomas overcame tremendous strife within his family and a late-starting football upbringing to become a player certain to be one day inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame and probably in his first year of eligibility.

He was 11 years old when his mom and grandmother were both arrested in a drug sting. Thomas’ celebrity as a star receiver helped bring attention to his mom’s prison sentence, which President Obama commuted in 2015. And then while meeting Obama during the Broncos’ Super Bowl-winning White House trip in July 2016, Thomas asked for his grandma’s sentence to be considered. Obama later pardoned his grandmother.

Raised by his dad, and an aunt and uncle, Thomas was a dominant basketball player and track athlete in his youth. He didn’t start playing football until his sophomore year at West Laurens High School in Montrose. A raw receiver coming out of run-heavy Georgia Tech, Thomas was the Broncos’ No. 22 overall selection in the first-round of the 2010 draft – two spots ahead of the more-heralded, but character-troubled receiver Dez Bryant, who went to Dallas, and three spots ahead of quarterback Tim Tebow, who was selected by the Broncos.

Demaryius Thomas 1
Demaryius holds up a Denver Broncos jersey after he was drafted by the Broncos during the the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall on April 22, 2010 in New York City. Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images.
Jeff Zelevansky

Tebow and Thomas combined the following season with arguably the most thrilling sports play that had ever occurred in the city of Denver. On the first play of an AFC playoff overtime game against the favored Pittsburgh Steelers, Tebow hit Thomas on a 15-yard crossing pattern. With the Steelers’ blitzing, Thomas stiff-armed one defender away and outran another for an 80-yard catch-and-run walk-off touchdown that sent Mile High Stadium and the city of Denver into a collective tremor.

“I’ll never forget that one,’’ Thomas said in the book, The 50 Greatest Players in Broncos History (authored by the author of this story), in which he came in No. 18 overall and the No. 2 receiver behind Rod Smith. “I look back and say that was my coming-out game. Because I had only four catches, but for 204 yards. I went up against Ike Taylor, one of the best corners at the time. To be able to do that with a guy everybody said couldn’t throw in Tebow … but it was like, “Man, this guy delivered.’ That play started me off in the league.

“Breaking those records with Peyton (in 2013), playing in two Super Bowls, winning the Super Bowl (in 2016)—those were great, too. Those were probably bigger in the big picture. But when you’re talking about one play, that catch from Tebow was probably the one.”

Given four seasons with a soon-to-be Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, Thomas had a four-year, Hall of Fame-caliber run. From 2012-15 – The Peyton years – Thomas recorded 402 catches for 5,787 yards and 41 touchdowns, or an average of 101 receptions, 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns a season.

Demaryius Thomas training camp
Demaryius Thomas
Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports

Thomas was considered one of the league’s top five receivers at the time, along with Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones, A.J. Green and Antonio Brown.

Sensational with the ball after the catch during his prime – he led the NFL in YAC with 704 in 2013 – Thomas’ began to gradually decline in this area. He averaged 15.5 yards per catch in 2013; followed in succession with 14.6 yards per catch in 2014, then 12.4, 12.0, 11.4 and 11.2 this year.

Although Thomas experienced drop issues in recent years, he was always extremely popular among his teammates and his friendly, easy-going manner made him well-liked among the fans and, yes, the media.

“I guess it was some of the ways I grew up,’’ Thomas said in the top 50 players book. “Seeing so much stuff. Seeing what happened with angry people. I’m not saying it’s a bad thing but just what happened with my family and stuff and being around people in college where they’d get angry. I just hate when people – I don’t care who you are, I hate when people are disrespectful.

Demaryius Thomas cropped
Demaryius Thomas
Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports

“My dad and my auntie and uncle would lean on opening the door for somebody or saying thank you or ‘Yes sir. No, ma’am.’ It kind of grew on me as I got older and as a man I found it helps you out. People look at you differently.

“I just try to stay out of people’s way, I do my job to the best of my ability. I have my problems here and there, but I never try to let it come into my work or you guys (the media) who I see every day. If I got a problem, I’ll leave it at the house.’’

****************

Where does Thomas rank among Broncos receivers in history? Statistically, he was No. 2 to Smith. But even Smith might admit he didn’t have Thomas’ physical talent.

Here’s a look at the top 9 Broncos receivers in the three most significant categories of catches, yards and touchdowns:

Receptions

1. Rod Smith ………...……… 1995-2006 …………… 849

2. Shannon Sharpe, TE ........ 1990-99, 2002-03 ...… 675

3. Demaryius Thomas .......… 2010-18 …………....… 665

4. Lionel Taylor …………........ 1960-66 ………..……. 543

5. Ed McCaffrey ……….....…. 1995-2003 …...……… 462

6. Vance Johnson ………....... 1985-95 ……….…….. 415

7. Riley Odoms, TE ……........ 1972-83 ……….…….. 396

8. (tie) Steve Watson …......... 1979-87 …….……….. 353

8. (tie) Emmanuel Sanders … 2014-present ……….. 353

Receiving yards

1. Smith …………. 11,389

2. Thomas ...……… 9,055

3. Sharpe …..…….. 8,439

4. Taylor ……….…. 6,872

5. McCaffrey …...… 6,200

6. Watson ……….... 6,112

7. Odoms ……....… 5,755

8. Johnson …….…. 5,695

9. Haven Moses …. 5,450

Receiving touchdowns

1. Smith .......... 68

2. Thomas ...... 60

3. Sharpe ....... 55

4. McCaffrey ... 46

(tie) Taylor .... 44

6. Moses ......... 44

7. Odoms ........ 41

8. Johnson ...... 37

9. Watson ....... 36

PHOTOS | Demaryius Thomas Through the Years
01 / 52
Demaryius Thomas beats Ike Taylor and Troy Polamalu to the ednzone as he goes 80 yards for the game winning touchdown on the first play of overtime at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 8, 2012 in Denver, Colorado.
02 / 52
Demaryius Thomas stiff arms Ike Taylor to score an 80 yard touchdown in overtime during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 8, 2012 in Denver, Colorado.
03 / 52
Sep 16, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is tackled by Oakland Raiders defensive back Rashaan Melvin (22) in the third quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
04 / 52
Oct 7, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) carries the ball as New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne (21) defends during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
05 / 52
Sep 9, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) spikes the ball after a reviewed touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
06 / 52
Jul 28, 2018; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) during the first day of training camp at Paul D. Bowlen Memorial Broncos Centre. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
07 / 52
Sep 17, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
08 / 52
Oct 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) catches the ball ahead of Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith (21) in the second quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
09 / 52
Jan 27, 2017; Lake Buena Vista, FL, USA; Pro Bowl players Greg Olsen (Carolina Panthers), Emmanuel Sanders (Denver Broncos), Ryan Shazier (Pittsburgh Steelers), Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) and Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) acknowledge the crowd during the 2017 Pro Bowl Parade at the Magic Kingdom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
10 / 52
Dec 18, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs through the tackle of New England Patriots outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) in the third quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
11 / 52
Dec 25, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 33-10. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 52
Nov 27, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry (29) defends against Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) in the second quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
13 / 52
Oct 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) celebrates his touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
14 / 52
Oct 13, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) cannot make a catch as San Diego Chargers linebacker Korey Toomer (56) defends during the third quarter at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
15 / 52
Aug 11, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) makes a touchdown catch against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
16 / 52
Jul 28, 2016; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) signs autographs following training camp drills held at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
17 / 52
Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) celebrates with receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) after beating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
18 / 52
Jun 6, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas speaks at the stakeout position outside the West Wing after a ceremony honoring the NFL Super Bowl Champion Broncos in the Rose Garden at The White House. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 52
Feb 3, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) addresses the media at press conference prior to Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
20 / 52
Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs after a reception against Carolina Panthers defensive end Jared Allen (69) and safety Kurt Coleman (20) in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
21 / 52
Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) hugs wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) after defeating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
22 / 52
Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) on the field before Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
23 / 52
Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) celebrates with the AFC Championship trophy following the game against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Patriots 20-18 to advance to the Super Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
24 / 52
Dec 20, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs after catch against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Antwon Blake (41) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
25 / 52
Dec 6, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
26 / 52
Nov 29, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) reacts during the second half against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos won 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
27 / 52
Nov 29, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) fails to a catch a pass while being defended by New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) and free safety Devin McCourty (32) during the second half at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos won 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
28 / 52
Nov 1, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) pulls in a reception in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
29 / 52
Nov 22, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs past Chicago Bears inside linebacker Christian Jones (59) during a 48 yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
30 / 52
Dec 14, 2014; San Diego, CA, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) scores a touchdown as San Diego Chargers defensive back Jahleel Addae (37) defends during the third quarter at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
31 / 52
Nov 16, 2014; St. Louis, MO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) looks on prior to the game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
32 / 52
Nov 2, 2014; Foxborough, MA, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) look over papers on the sideline during the fourth quarter of their 43-21 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
33 / 52
November 9, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is tackled by Oakland Raiders free safety Charles Woodson (24) during the first quarter at O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
34 / 52
Oct 23, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs with the ball after making a catch during the second half against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos won 35-21. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
35 / 52
36 / 52
37 / 52
Oct 27, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is tackled by Washington Redskins linebacker Perry Riley Jr. (56) during the second half at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos won 45-21. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
38 / 52
Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) scores a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell (41) during the third quarter in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports
39 / 52
Oct 6, 2013; Arlington, TX, USA; Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs after a reception against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
40 / 52
December 23, 2012; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs with the ball after making a catch as Cleveland Browns linebacker Craig Robertson (53) goes in for a tackle during the first half at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
41 / 52
Dec 30 2012; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) brings in a catch as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Javier Arenas (21) defends in the fourth quarter at Sports Authority Field. The Broncos defeated the Chiefs 38-3. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
42 / 52
Dec 2 2012; Denver, CO, USA;Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is tackled by outside linebacker Quincy Black (58) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Mark Barron (24) in the second quarter Sports Authority Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
43 / 52
June 4, 2012; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) speaks to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) following organized team activities at the Broncos training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
44 / 52
Dec 24, 2011; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow (15) throws a pass to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) against the Buffalo Bills in the 1st quarter at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luc Leclerc-USA TODAY Sports
45 / 52
Aug 7, 2010; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) during training camp at Invesco Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
46 / 52
Oct 23, 2011; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) scores a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Sun Life Stadium. Denver Broncos won 18-15. Mandatory Credit: Lou Novick-USA TODAY Sports
47 / 52
April 23, 2010; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos first round draft pick wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (left) receives his jersey from general manager Brian Xanders (right) before the start of the press conference at the Broncos Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
48 / 52
Apr 22 2010; New York, NY, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell introduces wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (Georgia Tech) as the twenty second overall pick to the Denver Broncos during the 2010 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall. Mandatory Credit: Alan Maglaque-USA TODAY Sports
49 / 52
November 28, 2009; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (8) runs past Georgia Bulldogs safety Reshad Jones (9) on his way to a touchdown in the in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia defeated Georgia Tech 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
50 / 52
Nov 14, 2009; Durham, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (8) runs the ball into the end zone against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Georgia Tech defeated Duke 49-10. Mandatory Credit: Josh D. Weiss-USA TODAY Sports
51 / 52
November 20, 2008; Atlanta, GA USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (8) is tackled by Miami Hurricanes cornerback Bruce Johnson (22) during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports
52 / 52
Sept 22, 2007; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Georgia Tech wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (8) avoids a diving Virginia wide receiver Cary Koch (26) during the Yellow Jackets 28-23 loss to the Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Copyright � Geoff Burke
© 2018 KUSA-TV