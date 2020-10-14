Dan Quinn pens emotional send-off letter to Atlanta Falcons' faithful

Former Falcons coach sends brief thank you note to Falcons fans, city of Atlanta.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The now-former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons has posted a short thank you note to the team's fans.

Dan Quinn wrote the short note of gratitude, posted to the Falcons' Twitter profile, to the Atlanta fans who put their faith in him as the team's leader over these past few years.

A letter from Dan Quinn to the city of Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/2QSoHtbDxI — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 14, 2020

Quinn was fired following Sunday's disappointing 23-16 loss to the team's division rival Carolina Panthers before a small, socially-distanced crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Quinn's coaching record was criticized by many fans and sports analysts last season following back-to-back losing records, but he was retained going into the 2020 campaign. However, after five straight losses this season, team owner Arthur Blank clearly thought a change was needed at the helm.

Despite his early successes, Quinn's overall regular-season record as Atlanta Falcons coach was 43 wins and 42 losses.

The letter was presented as a thank you from Quinn for his time with the Falcons and in Atlanta. Read the full text below:

"How fortunate am I that I close this chapter the very same way I opened it - with gratitude.

"Being the Head Coach of your Atlanta Falcons has been the privilege of a lifetime. I can't express my appreciation enough to Arthur Blank for the opportunity to represent this organization for the past six seasons. It truly has been my family. My wife Stacey and I will forever be grateful for every single person in this organization who made our lives better and fuller.

"I will miss so many things, but none more than the men in the locker room. From pro bowlers to practice squad players, it was an honor to fight shoulder-to-shoulder with you and be a part of your lives on and off the field.

"Finally to the people of Atlanta and Falcons fans everywhere. I can't thank you enough for making this Jersey boy feel right at home. I know there are great things ahead for this team and I'll continue to root like hell for them, and for you. I hope I represented your team with the grace and character you deserve."

Quinn closed the letter with the Falcons' slogan, "In Brotherhood."

An emotional send-off from the coach who, in his second season with the Falcons, led the team to its second Super Bowl appearance, and, as he mentioned, had great respect for the team and the city.