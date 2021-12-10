Players react to Demaryius Thomas' passing

DENVER — Tributes are pouring in on social media for Denver Broncos great Demaryius Thomas, who passed away in his Georgia home Thursday night at age 33.
Thomas was a first round pick of the Broncos in 2010. He remained with the team until he was traded to the Houston Texans midway through the 2018 season.
As news broke of Thomas' death, several of the wide receiver's former teammates from the Super Bowl 50 team tweeted about his passing.
"Rest easy my brother. Hurt," said former Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe.
"Heartbroken," said former linebacker DeMarcus Ware.
Former Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall said, "Love forever bro."
"We'll never forget you my brother," said former Broncos safety, Steve Atwater
Former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow said he "will be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life."
Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning told Patrick Smyth, Broncos Chief Communications Officer, about his time with Thomas. "D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player."
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson referred to Thomas as "Young Legend."
