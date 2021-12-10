Players react to Demaryius Thomas' passing

The former Bronco was found dead in his Georgia home, Thursday.

DENVER — Tributes are pouring in on social media for Denver Broncos great Demaryius Thomas, who passed away in his Georgia home Thursday night at age 33.

Thomas was a first round pick of the Broncos in 2010. He remained with the team until he was traded to the Houston Texans midway through the 2018 season.

As news broke of Thomas' death, several of the wide receiver's former teammates from the Super Bowl 50 team tweeted about his passing.

"Rest easy my brother. Hurt," said former Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe.

Rest easy my brother. Hurt. — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) December 10, 2021

"Heartbroken," said former linebacker DeMarcus Ware.

Former Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall said, "Love forever bro."

Love forever bro 🕊 pic.twitter.com/eUQDBR8WP5 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) December 10, 2021

"We'll never forget you my brother," said former Broncos safety, Steve Atwater

RIP #DemaryiusThomas. My heart is hurting right now. We'll never forget you my brother. — Steve Atwater (@SteveAtwater27) December 10, 2021

Former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow said he "will be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life."

Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life. pic.twitter.com/gNVzmJ503X — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) December 10, 2021

Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning told Patrick Smyth, Broncos Chief Communications Officer, about his time with Thomas. "D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player."

Peyton Manning (1 of 2): “D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player. That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate’s charity event. …” https://t.co/ZxXyaatzR6 — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) December 10, 2021

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson referred to Thomas as "Young Legend."

