Atlanta Fire Rescue offering special discounted Falcons-Saints tickets today

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is conducting a fundraiser with Falcons-Saints tickets on offer at a discounted rate - and the offer is available today only.
According to the department, all tickets purchased today through their special link will send back $10 to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation.
The game is Atlanta's home opener on Sept. 11.
Here are the details if you're interested in taking advantage of the offer:
- Go this link here
- Enter the code AFRF22
- Select your tickets
Pretty simple! Tickets are available starting at $55 for seats in Section 304, 318 and 320 as of Thursday morning.
More expensive seats are also available in the 300 sections at $70 and $90 price points. Seats are available in the 200s for $150 through the offer.
The fire department said in a tweet that the limited-time offer will expire tonight.