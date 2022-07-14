x
Atlanta Fire Rescue offering special discounted Falcons-Saints tickets today

Here are the details.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is conducting a fundraiser with Falcons-Saints tickets on offer at a discounted rate - and the offer is available today only.

According to the department, all tickets purchased today through their special link will send back $10 to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation.

The game is Atlanta's home opener on Sept. 11.

Here are the details if you're interested in taking advantage of the offer:

  • Go this link here
  • Enter the code AFRF22
  • Select your tickets

Pretty simple! Tickets are available starting at $55 for seats in Section 304, 318 and 320 as of Thursday morning.

More expensive seats are also available in the 300 sections at $70 and $90 price points. Seats are available in the 200s for $150 through the offer.

The fire department said in a tweet that the limited-time offer will expire tonight.

   

