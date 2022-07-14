Atlanta Fire Rescue offering special discounted Falcons-Saints tickets today

Here are the details.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is conducting a fundraiser with Falcons-Saints tickets on offer at a discounted rate - and the offer is available today only.

According to the department, all tickets purchased today through their special link will send back $10 to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation.

The game is Atlanta's home opener on Sept. 11.

Here are the details if you're interested in taking advantage of the offer:

Go this link here

Enter the code AFRF22

Select your tickets

Pretty simple! Tickets are available starting at $55 for seats in Section 304, 318 and 320 as of Thursday morning.

More expensive seats are also available in the 300 sections at $70 and $90 price points. Seats are available in the 200s for $150 through the offer.

The fire department said in a tweet that the limited-time offer will expire tonight.

If you are interested in attending the Atlanta Falcons home opener game against the New Orleans Saints, use the link to purchase discounted tickets to support the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation (AFRF). The Atlanta Falcons will donate $10 from each ticket sale to AFRF. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/4xzZZMSc4K — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) July 14, 2022