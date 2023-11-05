Falcons full 2023 schedule released | Opponents, dates and times

The NFL released their full 2023 season schedule Thursday night, gearing up NFL fans for what's to come.

ATLANTA — They may have already known their opponents next season, but Falcons fans had to wait in anticipation for over four months to find out the Dirty Birds' full schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. But now that wait is over.

The Falcons schedule is highlighted by their required home-and-away NFC South divisional games, while the rest of their opponents were previously decided by the NFL's schedule formula, which rotates the other 11 games the Falcons play including games against once NFC division in its entirety. This year, it's the NFC North. Here's what the rest of it looks like.

Falcons 2023 schedule

Week 1: Falcons vs. Panthers (Sunday 9/10 at 1 p.m.)

Week 2: Falcons vs. Packers (Sunday 9/17 at 1 p.m.)

Week 3: Falcons at Lions (Sunday 9/24 at 1 p.m.)

Week 4: Falcons at Jaguars* (Sunday 10/1 at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+) - Game played in London*

Week 5: Falcons vs. Texans (Sunday 10/8 at 1 p.m.)

Week 6: Falcons vs. Commanders (Sunday 10/15 at 1 p.m. on CBS)

Week 7: Falcons at Buccaneers (Sunday 10/22 at 1 p.m. on Fox)

Week 8: Falcons at Titans (Sunday 10/29 at 1 p.m. on CBS)

Week 9: Falcons vs. Vikings (Sunday 11/5 at 1 p.m. on Fox)

Week 10: Falcons at Cardinals (Sunday 11/12 at 4:05 p.m. on CBS)

Week 11: Falcons: BYE

Week 12: Falcons vs. Saints (Sunday 11/26 at 1 p.m. on Fox)

Week 13: Falcons at Jets (Sunday 12/3 at 1 p.m. on Fox)

Week 14: Falcons vs. Buccaneers (Sunday 12/10 at 1 p.m. on CBS)

Week 15: Falcons at Panthers (Time TBD)

Week 16: Falcons vs. Colts (Sunday 12/24 at 1 p.m. on Fox)

Week 17: Falcons at Bears (Sunday 12/31 at 1 p.m. on CBS)

Week 18: Falcons at Saints (Time TBD)

It was revealed on Wednesday morning the Falcons would be traveling across the pond for a date with the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium for its third international trip.

The formula also dictates the Falcons play three games against opponents that finish in the same place as the division as Atlanta, which this year included the NFC East, NFC West and AFC East. The Falcons finished in last place, meaning they'll face off against the Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets.

Here's who the Falcons will play in 2023 -- both home and away and by division.

Falcons Home Opponents:

NFC South: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC North: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

NFC East: Washington Commanders

AFC South: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts

Falcons Road Opponents: