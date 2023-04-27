Falcons select running back Bijan Robinson with 8th pick in NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons continued a trend of picking skill-position players in the first round.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Atlanta Falcons are introducing their new running back.

The Falcons selected University of Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the 8th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday night.

The pick continued a trend of skill-position players taken in the first round by general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith since the pair took over in 2021.

He becomes the highest-drafted running back in five years since Saquon Barkley.

Robinson is an explosive running back who had a career year in 2022, racking up 1,894 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 215-pound back declared for the draft after his junior year with the Longhorns. In total, he ran for 3,410 yards while catching 60 balls for 805 yards. He scored 41 total touchdowns, 33 on the ground, in his three years.

Robinson was rated the second best player on the entire draft board, according to rankings by ESPN.

He now joins a running back room highlighted by last year's rookie 1,000 yard-rusher, Tyler Allgeier and longtime veteran Cordarrelle Patterson.