Falcons' Ryan takes blame as loss increases heat on Quinn

ATLANTA (AP) - Another crucial missed opportunity for the Atlanta Falcons may make it more difficult for coach Dan Quinn to save his job. Quarterback Matt Ryan says the blame for the latest loss should be on him, not the coach. Ryan especially bemoaned his poor throw on a potential tying drive in the fourth quarter that was intercepted by Carolina safety Juston Burris in the Panthers’ 23-16 win. The loss left the Falcons 0-5 for the first time since 1997. Quinn needed to take Atlanta back to the playoffs this season. Five consecutive losses make a third straight losing season seem likely.