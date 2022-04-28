A look at players with Georgia ties selected in NFL Draft

The Peach State has had some key players selected.

ATLANTA — Several professional football hopefuls with Georgia ties are learning their fate as the NFL Draft takes place. The Peach State has some key players who had a chance to be selected.

Here's a look at where they've landed.

Travon Walker

Travon Walker is a defensive lineman from the University of Georgia. He was considered the odds-on-favorite to go first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Thomaston, Georgia native helped lead the Bulldogs to the national championship.

Draft pick | First round, No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars

Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton, a defensive back (safety) from Notre Dame, considers metro Atlanta home. He went to the Marist School in Atlanta and is likely to go somewhere in the top 15 picks.

Draft pick | First round, No. 14, Baltimore Ravens

Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis, a defensive lineman from the University of Georgia, is an All-American who won the Bednarik Award as the nation's best defensive player and Outland Trophy as the top lineman last season.

Draft pick | First round, No. 13, Philadelphia Eagles

Quay Walker

Quay Walker of UGA started at linebacker in all 15 games in 2021. He finished with 67 total stops. Eight tackles came in the championship game against Alabama, according to the team's website. The Bulldog is from Cordele, Ga. and attended Crisp County High.

Draft pick | First round, No. 22, Green Bay Packers

Devonte Wyatt

Devonte Wyatt, another UGA Bulldog, returned for a fifth college season in 2021 (including a year at junior college) and developed into an All-SEC player and second-team All-American. The Decatur, Ga. native graduated from Towers High School.

Draft pick | First round, No. 28, Green Bay Packers

Andrew Booth Jr.

Clemson Tiger Andrew Booth is no stranger to the Peach State. He played football at Archer High School in Gwinnett County, Ga. According to Clemson's website, Booth was ranked among the top 50 players in the nation when he joined the Tigers.

Draft pick | Second round, No. 42, Minnesota Vikings

Lewis Cine

This UGA Bulldog was a force on the field. According to the school's website, Cine finished the 2021 season as the Bulldogs' leading tackler with 73 total stops. He was also named Defensive MVP of the championship game against Alabama.

Draft pick | First round, No. 32, Minnesota Vikings

George Pickens

George Pickens is another UGA Bulldog. Pickens caught two passes for 41 yards in SEC Championship Game vs. Alabama as he worked his way back from a knee injury he suffered during spring practice in 2021.

Draft pick | Second round, No. 52, Pittsburgh Steelers

James Cook

James Cook, of UGA, played in all 15 games last season at started in three of them. According to the school's website, he finished the 2021 season with career-best numbers in rushing (728 yards, 113 carries, 6.4 avg., 7 TDs) and receiving (27 catches, 284 yards, 10.5 avg., 4 TDs)

Draft Pick | Second round, No. 63, Buffalo Bills

Malik Willis

Malik Willis of Liberty University is from Georgia and grew up in metro Atlanta. He played at both Westlake and Roswell during his high school years. The quarterback has a plethora of accolades on Liberty's website.

Draft Pick | Third round, No. 86, Tennessee Titans

Nakobe Dean

Nakobe Dean a linebacker from UGA, was recently selected as the 2022 Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Sports Scholar. The prestigious award honors students of color who have excelled in the classroom as well as out on the field.

Draft Pick | Third round, No. 83, Philadelphia Eagles

Channing Tindall

Channing Tindall was a linebacker with the Dawgs. The 22-year-old is from Columbia, South Carolina and finished the 2021 season as UGA's third-leading tackler. He was a recipient of the Teka and Jon Adams Football Scholarship.

Draft Pick | Third round, No. 102 Miami Dolphins

Jake Camarda

Former Georgia punter Jake Camarda is heading to the Sunshine State to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being drafted No. 133 overall. The specialist has been touted for his versatility with Tampa Bay Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek adding "he excels at both punts and kickoffs."

Hailing from Norcross, Camarda finished as UGA's career leader in punting average with a mark of 45.78 yards. He's the first punter drafted in any round by Tampa Bay since Brent Bowden in 2010.

Draft Pick | Fourth round, No. 133 Tampa Bay Buccaneers